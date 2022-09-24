Raiders Running Back Josh Jacobs Travels To Tennessee: Fans React

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 29: Josh Jacobs #28 of the Las Vegas Raiders rushes with the ball against Darqueze Dennard #34 of the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Jacobs was penalized for lower his helmet on the play. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Friday afternoon, the Las Vegas Raiders traveled to Tennessee ahead of their matchup with the Titans.

Well, most of the team did. Star running back Josh Jacobs did not travel with the rest of the team to Nashville for Sunday's game.

Jacobs, who has been dealing with an illness, received some good news today, though. The former Alabama standout traveled to Tennessee today.

Fans are glad to see he was able to travel.

"The Raiders may have their RB1 for Sunday after all," said one person.

"Definitely a good sign for the #Raiders RB..." said another fan.

Will Jacobs be able to suit up for the Raiders this weekend?