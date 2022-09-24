Raiders Running Back Josh Jacobs Travels To Tennessee: Fans React
On Friday afternoon, the Las Vegas Raiders traveled to Tennessee ahead of their matchup with the Titans.
Well, most of the team did. Star running back Josh Jacobs did not travel with the rest of the team to Nashville for Sunday's game.
Jacobs, who has been dealing with an illness, received some good news today, though. The former Alabama standout traveled to Tennessee today.
Fans are glad to see he was able to travel.
"The Raiders may have their RB1 for Sunday after all," said one person.
"Definitely a good sign for the #Raiders RB..." said another fan.
Will Jacobs be able to suit up for the Raiders this weekend?