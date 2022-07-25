Josh Jacobs Reacts To The Raiders' Contract Decision

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 22: Running back Josh Jacobs #28 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half of their game at Allegiant Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders made a curious decision a few months ago when they declined Josh Jacobs' fifth-year option.

Jacobs has been very productive in his first three NFL seasons but perhaps the team wants to see if he can keep it up in year four.

When Jacobs saw the news come out, he didn't take it personally. He sees this opportunity as a chance to prove himself.

“I’m a firm believer that the work that you put in is going to pay off for itself,” Jacobs told Mark Inabinett of Al.com (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). "I had to be here either way. This is where I want to be, so I didn’t have any problem with it. It just gave me more of a reason to come in every day, jell with the guys, and work, so that’s how I looked at it.”

Jacobs rushed for over 1,000 yards in his first two seasons before rushing for 872 yards and nine touchdowns this past season.

He also added 54 catches for 348 yards in the receiving game.

He'll have a chance to improve upon last season's numbers and set himself up for quite a payday when he becomes a free agent next March.