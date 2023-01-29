Josh Johnson Taken To Locker Room, In Concussion Protocol

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 11: Josh Johnson #17 of the San Francisco 49ers plays the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

As if things weren't bad enough for the 49ers, Josh Johnson is now being evaluated by team doctors for a concussion and is out of the game.

Per San Francisco beat writer Eric Branch: Johnson is currently in the concussion protocol after hitting his head on the turf on an eerily similar play to the one that took Brock Purdy out of the game.

He went to the locker room moments ago.

This makes Christian McCaffrey next in line to be emergency QB if Purdy can't find a way to get back in the game. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk would be next in line behind him.

Already down to their seventh-round rookie QB coming into the game, the 49ers found themselves relying on NFL journeyman Josh Johnson to keep the team's Super Bowl hopes alive after only joining the team in December.

Just a rough afternoon for the 49ers. We'll see how they respond down two scores with much of the second half still to play.