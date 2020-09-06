Josh McCown Becomes Oldest Practice Squad QB In NFL History

Josh McCown isn’t calling it an NFL career just yet.

The 41-year-old veteran NFL quarterback is reportedly signing to the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad. He will essentially serve as the team’s emergency quarterback in case of injuries.

McCown, who’s played in the NFL since 2002, will reportedly live in Texas and be paid $12,000/week to stay ready in case the Eagles need him.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the news on Sunday afternoon.

“Philadelphia is signing 41-year-old QB Josh McCown to its practice squad and making him oldest practice squad player in NFL history, league sources tell ESPN. McCown will live in Texas, make $12,000 a week and serve as the Eagles’ emergency QB,” he reported.

McCown played for the Eagles in 2019. He had retired before the season, but signed with Philadelphia following multiple quarterback injuries.

The veteran NFL quarterback replaced an injured Carson Wentz in the Wild Card game against the Seattle Seahawks. He completed his first-ever postseason pass at the age of 40, going 18-of-24 for 174 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Philadelphia obviously hopes to not need McCown in 2020, but he’ll be there if they do.

The Eagles are scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 14 against the Washington Football Team. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.