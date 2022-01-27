Josh McDaniels Expected To Interview For Head Coaching Job

Just moments ago, ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped an intriguing nugget about Josh McDaniel’s potential future.

McDaniels is expected to interview for the Las Vegas Raiders’ head coaching position, according to Schefty.

The Raiders were previously expected to keep Rich Bisaccia, which they may end up doing in the end. But the organization’s actions are certainly singing a different tune.

McDaniels, the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator, will interview with the Raiders at some point in the next week or so.

Raiders requested today a head coach interview with Patriots' offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, per league source. McDaniels now expected to interview with the Raiders. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 27, 2022

This probably won’t sit too well with current Raiders players.

Rich Bisaccia has gained immense support from his current players. After all, he led the Raiders to the playoffs for just the second time since 2002.

Derek Carr came out in support of Bisaccia right after the Raiders’ Wild Card round loss to the Bengals.

“I think we can all think that he’s the right guy,” Carr said of Bisaccia, via ESPN.com. “He’s proven that people listen to him. Our team listens to him. And I love him so much, I’m thankful for him. All those things will be decisions that I don’t make, I don’t get to make. I just play quarterback … but with everything that went on, if you really look at what happened, all the pieces missing, everything that changed, yeah, he held it together.”

The players want Bisaccia. The Raiders’ front office appears interested in Josh McDaniels.

It’s going to be interesting to see how this all plays out in Vegas.