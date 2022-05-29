Josh McDaniels Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bill Belichick

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels stands on the field before their game against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

In Josh McDaniels first go around as a head coach in the NFL, he found out that its hard to institute the "Patriot Way" without Bill Belichick's Super Bowl rings.

Earlier this week, McDaniels admitted that he went about things the wrong way in Denver. Telling reporters:

I’m not Bill [Belichick] and I can’t be. I’m just going to try to be myself and hopefully I can be a good leader for our team.

Now in his second stint as the head man on the sideline, the former Patriots offensive coordinator is tasked with creating his own culture. A challenge that he feels he's now prepared for.

I feel like I’ve learned a lot. I feel like it’s slowed down for me, for sure. Doesn’t mean anything at this point in time of the year, doesn’t have any bearing on what’s going to happen down the road, but definitely feel a comfort level now in terms of understanding what my role is and how to do it better.

McDaniels has as good a chance as ever to have success with the Raiders.

It won't be easy in the stacked AFC West, but with a talented roster and some of that New England infrastructure, McDaniels has the tools to make some magic in Sin City.