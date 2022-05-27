Josh McDaniels Has Honest Bill Belichick Comment: Fans React

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels stands on the field before their game against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Not every Bill Belichick coaching disciple gets a second chance at head coaching. But Josh McDaniels is getting that second chance, and he has some thoughts on people viewing him as a branch of the Belichick tree.

Speaking to the Raiders website, McDaniels made it clear that he won't be Belichick for the Raiders. He said that he's going to be himself and is grateful for the opportunity to coach another team.

“I’m not Bill [Belichick] and I can’t be. I’m just going to try to be myself and hopefully I can be a good leader for our team,” McDaniels said.

But NFL fans appear to have bad memories of his failed tenure with the Denver Broncos. Many are unconvinced that McDaniels is actually going to even try to not emulate Bill Belichick:

As head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2009 to 2010, Josh McDaniels went 11-17. His team started the 2009 season 8-4 but lost the final four games and narrowly missed the playoffs.

After being fired in the middle of the 2010 season, he joined the Rams in 2011 before returning to the New England Patriots in 2012. McDaniels has won six Super Bowls as an assistant in New England.

Meanwhile, the Raiders haven't won a Super Bowl in 40 years. They took a big gamble with McDaniels.

But McDaniels appears determined to prove the Raiders correct.