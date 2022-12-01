Josh McDaniels Hints At 2 Big Returns For Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have been without two of their top pass-catching options over the last few weeks.

Both wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (oblique) and tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) are on the injured reserve, but each could be making their return sometime soon.

Both players are eligible to return from the IR after Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. But, the team then has a short week as they face off against the Rams in a Thursday Night Football matchup in Week 14.

Head coach Josh McDaniels says both Renfrow and Waller are "getting close" to a return, but this short week could cause some logistical difficulties.

“I’d say timing and the fact that that week is what it is, we’ll have to make a decision here that’s — I’d say we have to factor in a lot of things here,” McDaniels said during a press conference on Wednesday, per ProFootballTalk. “Sometimes, it’s hard to play guys that haven’t had any chance to practice. It’s the same thing we did with [cornerback Nate] Hobbs last week. It’s hard to say he’s going to play and hasn’t practiced in a month and a half. So, you don’t want to do a disservice to the player. “So yeah, they’re getting closer, no doubt. They’re working really hard to get back as soon as they can. We’re aware of the clock, and we’ll have to make a smart decision when that time comes.”

The Raiders have strung together two wins heading into this weekend's game. The return of these receiving targets could provide a significant boost heading into the final stretch of the season.