Josh McDaniels Isn't Saying Much About Colin Kaepernick

ANN ARBOR, MI - APRIL 02: Colin Kaepernick participates in a throwing exhibition during half time of the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

Just over 24 hours ago, the sports world learned that Colin Kaepernick finally got what he was waiting for - another chance in the NFL.

The Las Vegas Raiders brought Kaepernick in for a workout on Wednesday. According to multiple reports, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has completed his workout and is just waiting to hear from the team.

Head coach Josh McDaniels isn't offering much, though. The new Raiders head coach hasn't given reporters any inkling on if the team will sign Kaepernick or not.

"McDaniels asked about Kaepernick workout.....says he's not talking about anyone whose not currently on the team," Raiders reporter Patrick Claybon said.

But that's not all. Others reporters are sharing commnets from McDaniels that suggest no decision has been made on Kaepernick's future.

"Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said Colin Kaepernick 'is the not the first player we've looked at and not the last one. The evaluations we make is private for us. If we make a decision to add somebody to the team then we'll do it,'" Raiders reporter Anthony Galaviz said.

Will the Raiders sign him?