Josh McDaniels Makes His Derek Carr Opinion Very Clear

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 16: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders throws a pass during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Most of Derek Carr's eight years with the Raiders have involved speculation over his long-term status as the team's franchise quarterback.

That appeared to change when the Raiders awarded him a three-year, $121.5 million extension after Carr led them to a playoffs with a career-high 4,804 passing yards.

Last week, Josh McDaniels made it clear the team is committed to Carr as the starting quarterback despite working out Colin Kaepernick. During Thursday's press conference, via Pro Football Talk's Myles Simmons, Las Vegas' first-year head coach praised Carr's football IQ and leadership abilities.

“He’s a great human being and he’s a really smart football player — and you don’t have to say it five times for him to get it,” McDaniels said. “There’s a natural way he learns that’s pretty easy as a coach. And he’s a great leader. So his teammates follow him. He’s a competitive guy. He wants to do it the way you want it done, which I love that about him."

McDaniels said he's "really excited" to keep working alongside Carr and "developing that relationship more and more as we go."

"Very coachable guy, sets the bar high. He’s here early, stays late, does everything you can ask of him."

While the Raiders took a step forward last season, they have yet to win a playoff game since making the Super Bowl 19 years ago. Before attempting to break that drought, Carr and McDaniels must navigate a loaded AFC West in 2022.