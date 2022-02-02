Josh McDaniels Makes His Opinion On Derek Carr Very Clear

Newly-hired head coach Josh McDaniels seems prepared to build his Las Vegas squad around longtime QB Derek Carr.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, McDaniels shared his excitement for teaming up with the 9th-year Raiders quarterback.

“Derek has impressed me for a long, long time,” the former Patriots offensive coordinator said. “It’ll be a really fun experience for me to have the opportunity to continue to build this thing with him as our leader.

“He’s certainly capable of doing a lot of great things, he’s done them before in his career. I’m just looking forward to getting to know him, how he learns the best, what he does, and how we put this thing around him the best way we can to help him be successful and help our team ultimately achieve our goals.”

NEW @Raiders HC Josh McDaniels on @derekcarrqb "It'll be a really fun experience for me to continue to build this thing with him as our leader" 🏈👇Audio #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/uss0VNBW2l — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) February 2, 2022

Through eight years and three Pro-Bowl seasons with the Raiders, Carr has logged 31,700 yards, 193 touchdowns and 85 interceptions en route to a 57-70 record as a starter. This past season, he notched a career-high 4,804 yards and 23 touchdowns before earning his first postseason berth and falling in a Wild Card matchup against the Bengals.

As the Raiders head into the 2022 season, Carr will look to reach new heights under an offensive-minded head coach like Josh McDaniels.