Josh McDaniels Not Happy At Practice: NFL World Reacts

HENDERSON, NEVADA - JUNE 07: Head coach Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders laughs during a news conference after the first day of mandatory minicamp at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on June 07, 2022 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On Thursday afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was none too happy with a player from the team's defense.

During a drill where quarterback Derek Carr rolled to his left, defensive end Malcolm Koonce got a bit too close. He bumped Carr, who was wearing a red non-contact jersey at the time.

McDaniels made it very clear he was not happy with the defensive end, letting a few terse words fly. Fans loved the bit of passion from McDaniels and suggested Koonce could be on his way out if he's not careful.

"Easiest way to get pink slip is f*** with the QB, especially when the head man is the OC," one analyst said.

"McDaniels is always so calm during his pressers it’s good to see he lets out the fire when it’s necessary," another fan said.

Others think Carr could use a little pressure.

"After week 4 when the Raiders are 1-3 he's going to be begging Koonce to take Carr out in practice," another fan said.

What do you think of McDaniels' reaction here?