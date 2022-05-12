Josh McDaniels' Patriots Reunion Has Reportedly Leaked

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels stands on the field before their game against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

After a decade at Bill Belichick's side, Josh McDaniels left the New England Patriots to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Their paths will collide this season - and now we know when.

According to Patriots insider Andrew Callahan, the Patriots-Raiders game date has been leaked. It will be the Sunday Night Football game in Week 15, making it a primetime affair.

The game will be a reunion for more than just Josh McDaniels though. Most of his offensive staff are former Patriots assistants as well. Even newly-minted Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler is a former member of the Patriots front office.

Suffice it to say, Patriots fans are excited for this one. Some are already declaring their intention to make plans in advance for the holidays:

"Guess I’ll be going to Vegas in December," one fan said in a retweet.

"Omg not this game happening on my bday! I’m there," wrote another.

"I might just have to be at this game," a third wrote.

Josh McDaniels has spent 18 of his 21 seasons as an NFL coach with the New England Patriots. He had a two-year run as head coach of the Denver Broncos, during which he 11-17 before being fired in 2010.

Bill Belichick welcomed McDaniels back with open arms in 2012. Together they won three more Super Bowls together.

