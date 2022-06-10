Josh McDaniels Reacts To Friday's Hunter Renfrow News

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Hunter Renfrow #13 of the Oakland Raiders during their NFL preseason game at RingCentral Coliseum on August 10, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders tied down one of their best offensive weapons this week with a contract extension for Pro Bowl wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. And his head coach couldn't be happier.

In a statement released on Friday, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said he was "thrilled" to have Renfrow re-signed. He called Renfrow a "true leader" and a "tremendous teammate."

“We are thrilled to have reached an agreement with Hunter Renfrow and look forward to seeing him in Silver and Black for years to come,” McDaniels said. “Hunter is one of the true leaders on this team and he exemplifies the values of the organization in how he comes to work every day. He is a tremendous teammate on and off the field and the entire Raider Nation is excited to see what the future holds for Hunter.”

Renfrow signed a two-year, $32 million contract this week. While not as big as players like Christian Kirk, Tyreek Hill or even his Pro Bowl teammate Davante Adams received, it's a big deal for a fourth-year player.

Coming out of Clemson as a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Hunter Renfrow was widely seen as a fringe NFL prospect. But in his first two seasons, he proved the doubters wrong by becoming a consistent receiving threat and even a solid return man.

Then in 2021 he really showed what he was capable of as the top receiver on the team. Renfrow had 103 receptions - second-most in team history - for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns, making the Pro Bowl and helping the Raiders reach the playoffs.

With the recent addition of Davante Adams he won't be the centerpiece of the Raiders' receiving game in 2022. But it's clear that he's one of the league's top receivers now.

Will Hunter Renfrow be even better this season?