Josh McDaniels Reacts To Patriots Offensive Struggles

CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 04: Head coach Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders gives a thumbs-up to players prior to the 2022 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 04, 2022 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

For the first time since 2012, the New England Patriots are without offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Now the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, the longtime Bill Belichick assistant welcomed his former team for a series of joint practices leading up to a preseason finale this Friday.

Since McDaniels' departure earlier this offseason, the Patriots' offensive play calling system has been a "collaborative effort" between Belichick, senior football advisor Matt Patricia and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge.

McDaniels shared his thoughts on this play calling situation that many find dysfunctional.

"At the end of the day, Bill has a plan for whatever he wants to do and sometimes he has foresight the rest of us don't have," McDaniels said, per NBC Sports Boston. "I didn't have it when he pushed me ahead and helped me do that."

While different coaches have input on the offensive play calling system, Belichick says the final decision ultimately goes to him.

“We have jobs to do,” he said during a recent appearance on The Greg Hill Show. “Our staff works well together. There are a lot of people who are involved in all three phases of the game. Ultimately, I’m responsible for all of it. If you want to ask who’s in charge, then it would be me. I have the final say in every area. That’s the way it’s been, and I don’t really see that changing.”

Belichick and McDaniels will face off in a preseason matchup on Friday.