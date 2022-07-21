Josh McDaniels Reveals 1 Thing He's Studied More Than Ever

HENDERSON, NEVADA - JUNE 07: Head coach Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders laughs during a news conference after the first day of mandatory minicamp at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on June 07, 2022 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On Thursday, Josh McDaniels took the field to oversee his first full practice as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders' full roster braved the elements as they played under intense heat at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson, Nevada.

Late-afternoon temperatures are set to reach a high of 115 degrees Fahrenheit on Thursday. To combat this, the team practiced early in the morning.

"I've studied temperature & humidity more than I've ever thought I would...so we're going to get these kind of days as you all know. I think practicing in the morning is the right thing for our team...we're going to start early to get our work in," McDaniels said, per Raiders insider Cassie Soto.

"If we need to adjust because of temperature, we will... but hopefully we do a good job of hydrating...100 degrees here is nothing like 100 degrees in Florida or back east because there isn't the humidity factor. I don't sweat much out here so I like that," McDaniels added.

After spending the majority of his NFL coaching career as offensive coordinator in New England, this weather change is no doubt a major adjustment for the Raiders' new head coach.