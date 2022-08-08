Josh McDaniels Reveals If Raiders Will Trade Josh Jacobs

CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 04: Head coach Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders gives a thumbs-up to players prior to the 2022 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 04, 2022 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Rumors began to swirl after the Raiders started running back Josh Jacobs and fed him the ball in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game.

The team declined to pick up Jacobs' fifth-year option, sparking speculation that Las Vegas was trying to showcase the former Pro Bowl back to potential trade partners.

Josh McDaniels brushed it off as it being “good for backs to carry the ball in the preseason.” And via Anthony Galaviz of the Frenso Bee, the Raiders coach went on to say that the organization has no designs on trading its top ballcarrier.

“JJ’s a guy we know what he’s done. We have a lot of confidence in JJ. He did well with his opportunities. We have no desire to [trade him] at all,” McDaniels said.

Of course, how many times have we seen teams make similar statements and end up trading that player down the line.

But as it stands, Josh Jacobs is a Las Vegas Raider, and he'll return as their top RB until further notice.