Josh McDaniels Sends Clear Message About Derek Carr Amid Colin Kaepernick Workout

RIVERDALE, GA - NOVEMBER 16: Colin Kaepernick looks on during the Colin Kaepernick NFL workout held at Charles R. Drew High School on November 16, 2019 in Riverdale, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the football world learned that Colin Kaepernick finally got what he's been waiting for: an opportunity with an NFL team.

On Wednesday afternoon, the former NFL quarterback worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders. Kaepernick reportedly looked good during the workout, but it's unclear if the team will sign him.

One thing that is clear, though, is that Derek Carr remains the team's starting quarterback. If that wasn't evident before, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels made a point to make that clear.

Here's what he said, via ESPN:

"Nah, I mean, I think Derek's pretty comfortable with where he's at," McDaniels said of the recently extended Carr. "I think he knows who he is for us and I know he knows how I feel about him, how we feel about him. I don't think that's really a big thing to Derek at this point."

McDaniels doubled down later in his comments to the media, bringing up the contract extension the Raider signed him to.

"I think he knows this is his football team and he's working like it on the field and he's leading the way that we want him to lead and he's doing all the right things," McDaniels said of Carr. "I couldn't ask more from Derek Carr and very pleased with what he's doing so far."

Carr's job is safe, but will Kaepernick get one?