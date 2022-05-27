Josh McDaniels Sends Message After Colin Kaepernick Workout: Fans React

ANN ARBOR, MI - APRIL 02: Colin Kaepernick participates in a throwing exhibition during half time of the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels made it clear that Derek Carr is the team's starting quarterback.

His comments came after the team worked out former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Here's what he said, via ESPN:

"Nah, I mean, I think Derek's pretty comfortable with where he's at," McDaniels said of the recently extended Carr. "I think he knows who he is for us and I know he knows how I feel about him, how we feel about him. I don't think that's really a big thing to Derek at this point."

That led to plenty of questions from fans as to why that statement from McDaniels was necessary.

"The Raiders have already agreed to extend Carr’s contract… yet it was necessary to find out if Derek Carr would have to worry about his job security? Kaepernick is NOT on the team. Why is this being asked?" one fan asked.

"I don’t think he was worried about a guy who hasn’t been in the league for 6 years," another fan said.

"The fact this has to be said…" added a third fan.

McDaniels obviously just wanted to make it clear to his quarterback that Kaepernick won't be taking his job - even if the team does sign him.