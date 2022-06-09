Josh McDaniels Using 'Stern' Voice: NFL Fans React

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels stands on the field before their game against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Josh McDaniels is a head coach for the second time of his NFL career and he's hoping to find a little more success this time around.

Earlier this offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders hired the longtime New England Patriots offensive coordinator to lead the team. His failed tenure with the Denver Broncos should give McDaniels a clue of what not to do.

According to comments from a former Patriots player and current Raiders player revealed the difference he's seen in McDaniels since taking over. According to running back Brandon Bolden, McDaniels uses a more "stern" voice.

"Brandon Bolden said Josh McDaniels uses a more 'stern' voice as head coach than he did when he was a coordinator in New England," Raiders reporter Vic Tafur said. 'Kind of like when your big brother is in charge when your parents go away for the weekend,'" Bolden said of McDaniels.

Of course, fans had some fun with that quote.

"Josh McDaniels is using his Dad voice," one fan said.

"That scenario goes so well every single time. No chance this fails again," another fan said.

"This isn’t working out," predicted another fan.

Fans will just have to wait and see if McDaniels has more success in Las Vegas than he did in Denver.