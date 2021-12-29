Josh McDaniels Wants To Get The Ball To 1 Patriots Player

Jonnu Smith has been fairly quiet in the Patriots offense since signing with New England this offseason. But Pats offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is looking to change that.

The Patriots $50 million man didn’t get one touch in Sunday’s game against the Bills. And has only four combined touches over the last three weeks. According to McDaniels, that can’t be the case going forward.

Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith costing Patriots roughly $12.5 million this season. Combined for 1 catch for 9 yards on Sunday vs. #Bills. — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) December 29, 2021

“No, there’s no question about that: He’s a player that can do some things with the ball in his hands,” McDaniels said, via NESN.com. “We know that. Very talented guy, works really hard. I’ve got to do better to get him the ball.”

On the year, Smith has just 27 catches for 274 yards and a single score. He’s also added seven carries for 30 yards on the ground.

It hasn’t been easy for New England to move the ball over the past few weeks. One would think getting Smith more involved would allow the offense to blossom.

In Tennessee, Smith was a huge weapon for Ryan Tannehill and the Titans. And to his credit, the 6-foot-3, 248-pound TE has been a good soldier. Doing whatever it takes for the Patriots to win.

Look for Smith to get some additional looks when the Patriots face a familiar foe in the Jacksonville Jaguars.