Cleveland Indians outfielder Josh Naylor was involved in a terrifying collision in shallow right field on Sunday afternoon.

Naylor, 24, appeared to suffer an extremely painful leg injury when he collided with a teammate in the outfield during the fourth inning of a game against the Minnesota Twins.

The young outfielder was down in pain for several minutes before eventually getting taken off the field in a medical cart.

Warning: The video is tough to watch.

“That looked so bad. Ernie Clement and Josh Naylor collide in right field. Naylor was in EXTREME pain, rolling on the ground. Looks like we got every medical person in the building right now out there taking a look. That was BAD,” Indians beat reporter Mandy Bell reported on Twitter.

The baseball world has taken to social media to wish Naylor well.

Our thoughts are with Josh Naylor and @Indians. 🙏❤️ — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) June 27, 2021

Excruciating replays, watching that collision with Naylor and Clement. Thoughts and prayers with Josh Naylor right now.. incredibly gruesome injury — Jensen Lewis (@JLEWFifty) June 27, 2021

Cleveland right fielder Josh Naylor is going to need the medical cart to get off the field after a brutal collision in shallow right field. He was clearly in extreme pain after going down. I can't bear to watch the replay. Both training staffs attending to him for a long time. — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) June 27, 2021

Instant prayers for Josh Naylor. — Dennis Manoloff (@dmansworld474) June 27, 2021

Naylor, 24, is in his second season with the Cleveland franchise. He spent the first two seasons of his Major League Baseball career with the San Diego Padres. Naylor was traded from San Diego to Cleveland as part of the package for starting pitcher Mike Clevinger.

Our thoughts are with Naylor as he gets treated for his leg injury.