Josh Rosen Cut On Monday: NFL World Reacts

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 16: Josh Rosen #3 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts after a rushing touchdown by David Johnson #31 in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Matt Rhule isn't the only notable college star out of a job on Monday. Former first-round pick Josh Rosen is set to join him on the unemployment line.

On Monday, the Cleveland Browns released Rosen from their practice squad. Rosen was the Browns' fifth-string quarterback behind Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, Kellen Mond and Joshua Dobbs.

The former No. 10 overall pick will now be searching for his seventh NFL team in just five years. He has thrown only 11 passes since 2020.

NFL fans aren't exactly spilling any tears over Rosen losing another job. Though some have taken to Twitter to suggest that he reunite with newly-minted Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks, who was his former head coach with the Arizona Cardinals:

Josh Rosen was the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the fourth quarterback off the board after Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and Josh Allen.

Of the five that were taken in the first round though, not struggled as much out the gate and were abandoned as quickly as Rosen.

After going 3-10 as a starter in 2018, the Cardinals made the controversial choice to draft Kyler Murray No. 1 overall in 2019 and traded Rosen to the Miami Dolphins hours later. Rosen started three games for Miami that year, going 0-3 and has not started a game since.

At 25 years old, Rosen still has time to turn things around. But if he can't even make the 53-man roster in Cleveland, his well of opportunities might be dry.