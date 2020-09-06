4 NFL Teams Mentioned For Quarterback Josh Rosen

Josh Rosen, the No. 10 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, is officially a free agent.

The former UCLA Bruins star was waived by the Miami Dolphins earlier this week. On Sunday morning, Rosen officially cleared waivers, meaning he’s free to sign as a free agent.

Rosen, 23, has had a tumultuous NFL career so far. He started for the Arizona Cardinals as a rookie, but was traded to Miami after one season. The Dolphins cut ties with Rosen following training camp.

Now, Rosen will look to sign with a new team ahead of the regular season. ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler identified four possible suitors before the waiver news hit.

“Rosen could be picked up on waivers today, and one potential landing spot is the Los Angeles Rams,” Fowler said Sunday morning on ESPN’s SportsCenter, per 247Sports. “He is from Los Angeles, and they need backup quarterback help. This is a guy that’s very talented, so (offensive-minded head coach) Sean McVay could help revive his career. I think the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks will also do their due diligence on this player.”

Rosen was not claimed off waivers, but he could still sign with one of the mentioned teams as a free agent.

The 2020 NFL regular season is set to begin on Thursday night, with the Chiefs hosting the Texans.