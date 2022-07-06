INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

From the moment Baker Mayfield requested a trade away from the Cleveland Browns organization earlier this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks became widely considered as a possible landing spot for the quarterback.

At one point, NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that the Seahawks had "strong interest" in acquiring Mayfield. But during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said Seattle was never really that interested in landing the Cleveland QB.

On Wednesday, Anderson doubled down on her previous reports.

"This is inaccurate. Though I can see why it may be necessary to float this now: 1.) In case the Seahawks don't get Baker Mayfield. 2.) Because if #1 happens, it helps to manage the path ahead with their current situation. 3.) They still trying to figure out how I know/ heard !" she wrote on Twitter.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this message.

"She's been the only one really pushing the Seahawks are interested narrative. Idk why," one fan said.

"It takes balls to double down on your report and mock the team for trying to cover up their process lmfaoo u gotta respect it," another added.

If the Seahawks still had any interest in acquiring Mayfield, that interest is now moot.

The Carolina Panthers landed Mayfield in a trade with the Browns earlier this afternoon. They sent a 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick to Cleveland in exchange for the former No. 1 overall pick.

The Seahawks have an impending QB battle between Geno Smith and Drew Lock.