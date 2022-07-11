Josina Anderson Has Update On Deshaun Watson Decision Timeline
About two weeks removed from the conclusion of Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing before Sue L. Robinson, NFL insider Josina Anderson has offered an update on when a decision could come down regarding the Browns QB's troubling behavior.
Per Anderson, "Post-hearing briefs are due 'soon' this week in the Deshaun Watson proceeding. This morning, a league source said this on the timeline for a result. 'We're still looking at a few weeks before we get a decision. It may or may not be before camp. Sue Robinson will take her time.'"
Watson faces what could be a year-long or even indefinite suspension for the litany of sexual misconduct allegations levied towards him over the past year.
The three-time Pro Bowler didn't take a snap for the Houston Texans last season as he sorted out his legal issues. There remains a possibility that Cleveland's $230 million man won't see the field in 2022 either.
By Anderson's previous reporting, Watson's legal team is pushing for a zero-game ban in order to find a middle point for a possible suspension.
As the Browns patiently wait a decision on their quarterback, the team traded former first overall pick Baker Mayfield to the Panthers.