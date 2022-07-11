Josina Anderson Has Update On Deshaun Watson Decision Timeline

BEREA, OH - JUNE 14: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during press conference after the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

About two weeks removed from the conclusion of Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing before Sue L. Robinson, NFL insider Josina Anderson has offered an update on when a decision could come down regarding the Browns QB's troubling behavior.

Per Anderson, "Post-hearing briefs are due 'soon' this week in the Deshaun Watson proceeding. This morning, a league source said this on the timeline for a result. 'We're still looking at a few weeks before we get a decision. It may or may not be before camp. Sue Robinson will take her time.'"

Watson faces what could be a year-long or even indefinite suspension for the litany of sexual misconduct allegations levied towards him over the past year.

The three-time Pro Bowler didn't take a snap for the Houston Texans last season as he sorted out his legal issues. There remains a possibility that Cleveland's $230 million man won't see the field in 2022 either.

By Anderson's previous reporting, Watson's legal team is pushing for a zero-game ban in order to find a middle point for a possible suspension.

As the Browns patiently wait a decision on their quarterback, the team traded former first overall pick Baker Mayfield to the Panthers.