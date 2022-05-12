Josina Anderson Names Her 5 "Can't Miss" NFL Games

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 31: The Denver Broncos take the field before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 31, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Ahead of tonight's full schedule release, NFL insider Josina Anderson has named her five "can't miss" games for the 2022 season.

Browns at Bengals Chiefs at Broncos Ravens at Buccaneers Seahawks at Rams Rams at Packers

According to reports from NFL insider Dov Kleiman, the matchup between the Chiefs and Broncos in Denver is set for Week 14. The Packers will host the defending Super Bowl champion Rams at Lambeau Field in Week 15, per NFL insider Matt Schneidman.

The dates of the rest of Anderson's "can't miss" games are unknown. The full 2022 slate of games will be released tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

Which matchup are you most excited about this coming season?