Look: Joy Taylor Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 01: Joy Taylor attends Rolling Stone Live Miami at SLS South Beach on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

During this Monday's edition of Speak on FS1, Joy Taylor shared her thoughts on the Texans' latest coaching change.

Immediately following the Texans' win over the Colts in Week 18, the front office fired head coach Lovie Smith.

Taylor doesn't understand why the Texans continue to fire head coaches after just one season.

“The Texans were giving people problems all season long. They weren’t good enough, but that’s not Lovie Smith’s fault,” Taylor said. “So what I’m confused about is, if you’re going to move on from Lovie Smith, who has a ton of experience in the NFL, including experience at the head coaching position, how is the GM still here?”

“What are we doing with that? Because in the time that Nick Caserio’s been there, he’s hired two coaches and will be looking for his third this offseason."

Taylor then referred to the Texans as a "dumpster fire of an organization."

The Texans actually finished this season on a positive note, winning two out of their last three games.

If the Texans are serious about rebuilding their franchise, they'll need to actually show some patience with their head coach. That's something they've been unable to do the past two years.