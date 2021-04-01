Jozy Altidore Is Not Happy With ESPN Soccer Analyst

On Sunday, the United States men’s soccer team sealed its fate with a 2-1 loss to Honduras in the Concacaf Men’s Olympic qualifying championship semifinal. With the devastating defeat, the USMNT failed to qualify for the upcoming Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.

For many, this disappointing result was an indicator of the stagnation the US men’s team has experienced for years. ESPN soccer analyst Taylor Twellman took things a step further — calling the failure “pathetic and laughable.”

I have one question for @ussoccer What does the scoreboard say?! 🤔#USMNT pic.twitter.com/NaHMLIxUn1 — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) March 29, 2021

Understandably, this heavy criticism didn’t sit too well with one longtime USMNT player Jozy Altidore.

While Twellman didn’t personally attack the striker with his recent comments, Altidore certainly took it that way. In a series of tweets on Wednesday evening, the 31-year-old forward went in on the ESPN analyst.

“Taylor twellman national team career was laughable,” Altidore wrote in reaction to the comments. “Beasley should be that analyst or a Mia Hamm. Twellman need to be on extra time radio with Bobby warshaw. He a white boy with connects. Stop giving him a platform.”

Taylor twellman national team career was laughable. Beasley should be that analyst or a Mia Hamm. Twellman need to be on extra time radio with Bobby warshaw. He a white boy with connects. Stop giving him a platform. https://t.co/P5n7MRF77a — Jozy Altidore (@JozyAltidore) March 31, 2021

Soon after that first tweet, Altidore doubled down with another shot at Twellman.

“People like Twellman telling millions I’m this I’m that,” Altidore wrote. “Didn’t live up to this or that. I’m a hero Taylor to young black kings that want to play soccer. Kids in Haiti and Caribbean. You don’t define success for me. You weren’t half of me. No more free takes.”

People like Twellman telling millions I’m this I’m that. Didn’t live up to this or that. I’m a hero Taylor to young black kings that want to play soccer. Kids in Haiti and Caribbean. You don’t define success for me. You weren’t half of me. No more free takes. — Jozy Altidore (@JozyAltidore) March 31, 2021

In 115 appearances with the USMNT, Altidore has logged 42 goals and 14 assists. Through his shorter career in the 2000s, Twellman notched 29 appearances and and six goals for the national team.