J.R. Smith Has Reportedly Signed With Agency For NIL Deals

J.R. Smith certainly enjoyed his share of endorsement deals during his time in the NBA. Now, he’s seeing what the NCAA has to offer in the form of NIL deals.

Per ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, an agreement is in place between Smith and Excel Sports. The retired NBA player will be able to profit off his name, image and likeness while golfing at North Carolina A&T.

“In a first for a high-profile ex-professional athlete, North Carolina A&T freshman golfer J.R. Smith — a retired 16-year NBA guard — has signed with Excel Sports for NIL representation,” Wojnarowski announced on Friday morning.

Wojnarowski believes Smith could earn six figures from NIL deals because he’s a well-known Division I golfer. After all, he was quite popular during his time in the NBA.

Smith, who is entering his second semester at North Carolina A&T, could benefit from deals regarding golfing equipment and clothing manufacturers.

Lance Young of Excel Sports told Wojnarowski that Smith could also profit from video game companies.

Smith won’t be able to promote sponsors at NCAA-sanctioned events, but he can participate in commercials and social media posts for certain brands. If all goes well, he could raise the country’s interest in golf at North Carolina A&T.