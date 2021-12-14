The Spun

J.R. Smith Reveals His GPA For First College Semester

Former NBA shooting guard J.R Smith playing golf.AKRON, OH - AUGUST 02: J.R. Smith of the Cleveland Cavaliers speaks to media during a preview day of the World Golf Championships - Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club South Course on August 2, 2017 in Akron, Ohio. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

J.R. Smith captured headlines earlier in the year when he announced that he would be returning to college. The former professional basketball player enrolled at North Carolina A&T and walked on to the school’s golf team.

Since then, Smith has taken the entire world on his journey at college. He’s shared perspectives about his school work and his golf performance on social media throughout these past few months. Earlier this month, he completed his first semester with the Aggies.

On Tuesday, Smith got some positive news about his first college semester: he earned a 4.0 GPA.

“I can’t even describe the feeling, I a’int even gonna lie to you… A lot of hard work when into the s—, bruh. Especially when you don’t think you can do it, you always hear about your disabilities… I a’int gonna lie, I’m happy about that one,” Smith said of his fall semester GPA in a video posted on social media, per Complex Sports.

Smith had tweeted earlier in the week that he thought he might fall just short of his goal this semester, but vowed to work harder once he returned to school in January. However, he got a the great news about his perfect GPA on Tuesday and was clearly elated.

A number of media personalities congratulated Smith on social media after the former NBA shooting guard shared the good news.

On the golf course, Smith hasn’t been a major contributor for the Aggies, but he has shown some flashes of strong play. North Carolina A&T still has a few events in the spring before the end of the season, where the 36-year-old freshman will hope to make his mark.

Even if he doesn’t make a significant impact on the course, Smith’s college experience is one of the feel-good sports stories of the year.

