J.R. Smith Reveals His GPA For First College Semester

J.R. Smith captured headlines earlier in the year when he announced that he would be returning to college. The former professional basketball player enrolled at North Carolina A&T and walked on to the school’s golf team.

Since then, Smith has taken the entire world on his journey at college. He’s shared perspectives about his school work and his golf performance on social media throughout these past few months. Earlier this month, he completed his first semester with the Aggies.

On Tuesday, Smith got some positive news about his first college semester: he earned a 4.0 GPA.

“I can’t even describe the feeling, I a’int even gonna lie to you… A lot of hard work when into the s—, bruh. Especially when you don’t think you can do it, you always hear about your disabilities… I a’int gonna lie, I’m happy about that one,” Smith said of his fall semester GPA in a video posted on social media, per Complex Sports.

“I can’t even describe the feeling… especially when you don’t think you can do it… you always hear about your disabilities…” JR Smith got a 4.0 in his first semester at college!! 🔥 @TheRealJRSmith pic.twitter.com/y7pm5F0gnj — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 14, 2021

Grades are in! 4.0 ✅ 🤲🏾😊🥳🎁⛳️ I’m going FU$&@ing NUTTTTTSSSSSS!!! pic.twitter.com/kGnknVEiIq — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) December 14, 2021

Smith had tweeted earlier in the week that he thought he might fall just short of his goal this semester, but vowed to work harder once he returned to school in January. However, he got a the great news about his perfect GPA on Tuesday and was clearly elated.

A number of media personalities congratulated Smith on social media after the former NBA shooting guard shared the good news.

That’s fantastic, JR . Happy for you. — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) December 14, 2021

JR Smith's journey through college at North Carolina A&T is the only pure thing we have https://t.co/GJPwLarOzX — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) December 14, 2021

On the golf course, Smith hasn’t been a major contributor for the Aggies, but he has shown some flashes of strong play. North Carolina A&T still has a few events in the spring before the end of the season, where the 36-year-old freshman will hope to make his mark.

Even if he doesn’t make a significant impact on the course, Smith’s college experience is one of the feel-good sports stories of the year.