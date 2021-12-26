J.R. Smith Sends Hilarious Message About Potential NBA Contract

Over the last few weeks, the NBA has allowed all 30 teams the chance to sign additional players to their rosters to counteract the rise in COVID-19 cases around the league. As a result, a number of G-League players and former veterans have been given a chance to make an impact.

Two-time NBA champion J.R. Smith is the latest ex-player that wants to get in on the action.

The former shooting guard and 2013 Sixth Man of the Year took to Twitter on Saturday night to announce that he’s still willing, and able, to step in for any team that might need him.

Coincidentally, Smith’s tweet came during the middle of the Christmas Day game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets.

“So since we just giving out 10 days to see who wants to play. I’m still willing and want to play basketball. My phone number hasn’t changed,” Smith wrote on Twitter.

Smith, 36, last played in the NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. He won his second title alongside LeBron James, averaging 7.5 minutes and 2.0 points in 10 games during the league’s bubble playoffs.

After going unsigned during the 2020-21 NBA season, Smith announced that he had enrolled at North Carolina A&T State University. He also walked on to the school’s golf team and began playing for the Aggies soon after.

Smith has since documented his college journey on social media over the past few months. He recently finished his first semester with a perfect, 4.0 GPA.

There’s no telling how serious Smith is about a return to the NBA. Considering a new professional contract could throw off his college experience, the 36-year-old might determine that he’s better off without getting back into basketball.

However, at the rate the league is handing out new contracts, Smith might not be that far away from getting a call.