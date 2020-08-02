Pittsburgh Steelers Announce Decision On QB J.T. Barrett

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a decision on quarterback J.T. Barrett.

Barrett, 25, has been released by the Steelers heading into training camp. NFL teams are cutting their rosters to 80 players for training camp as part of an agreement with the NFL Players’ Association due to the pandemic.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes star has been an NFL journeyman since leaving Columbus. Barrett, one of the most-successful quarterbacks in Big Ten history, began his career with the New Orleans Saints. He’s since spent time with the Seattle Seahawks and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Barrett was released by the Steelers on Sunday. Pittsburgh released eight players in total, according to the team.

Barrett was a three-time first-team All-Big Ten quarterback. He was also a three-time winner of the Griese–Brees Quarterback of the Year award. Barrett set numerous statistical records during his time at Ohio State.

The former Buckeyes star has yet to receive any NFL game action, but he’s spent time on multiple practice squads. Barrett will now have to find a new NFL team for the 2020 season, unless he’s eventually re-signed by Pittsburgh.

The Steelers are scheduled to open the 2020 NFL regular season on Monday, Sept. 14 against the New York Giants. The game is set to kick off at 8:30 p.m. E.T. on ESPN.