J.T. Barrett Tried Out For An NFL Team On Saturday

J.T. Barrett is one of the most-successful college football quarterbacks in recent memory, but that success hasn’t translated to the NFL.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes star hasn’t been able to stick in the NFL.

Barrett went undrafted coming out of Ohio State in 2018. He signed with the New Orleans Saints and has since spent time on the rosters of the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The former Buckeyes star is reportedly getting another opportunity in Seattle. Barrett reportedly tried out for the Seahawks this week.

The Seattle Seahawks brought in a pair of quarterbacks for a tryout on Saturday, according to the league’s transaction wire. One of those quarterbacks was former Ohio State standout J.T. Barrett, who has been on the free agent market since he was waived by the Pittsburgh Steelers in early August. Should the Seahawks elect to sign the former Buckeyes star, it would not be his first stint with the franchise. He spent three weeks with Seattle in August 2019, signing with the team just nine days after being released by the New Orleans Saints, where he played his rookie season after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

NFL teams across the league are considering having quarantine quarterbacks in case of a breakout within the position, like we saw in Denver last week.

Barrett appears to be under consideration for that job in Seattle.