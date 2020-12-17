J.T. Tuimoloau, No. 1 Overall Recruit, Names Final 5 Schools

The No. 1 overall recruit in the country according to 247Sports’ rankings is down to five schools.

J.T. Tuimoloau, a five-star prospect out of Sammamish Eastside Catholic in Washington, announced his final five schools on CBS Sports HQ.

The 6-foot-4.5, 277-pound prospect has a pretty loaded final five of: Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, USC and Washington.

Ohio State is currently seen as the favorite to land the No. 1 overall recruit.

From 247Sports:

The nation’s No. 1 prospect in 2021 per 247Sports, Tuimoloau had never intended to sign during the early signing period, even before the pandemic and NCAA dead periods. He will instead take his recruitment until National Signing Day in February, at the soonest, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if he went past that date. The inaugural No. 1 player in 2021 by 247Sports, Tuimoloau has gone wire-to-wire as the top player in the country. The industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings have him as the No. 3 player nationally.

As 247Sports notes, there’s still a ways to go with the five-star prospect’s recruitment.

For now, though, the Buckeyes appear to be the frontrunners. Ohio State has 92 percent of the “Crystal Ball” projections on 247Sports.

Ohio State has the No. 2 class in the country, trailing Alabama.