Juan Soto Expected To Remain With Nats: MLB World Reacts

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 09: Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals hits a 2-run home run to right field in the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on August 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Take a deep breath, Nats fans. It doesn't sound like Juan Soto is leaving D.C. anytime soon.

MLB insider Jon Heyman said during a radio interview on Tuesday that every bidder in contention for the D.C.-based MLB franchise intends to keep Soto for the longterm.

“The Nationals are selling their team and I have heard that there are many bidders, they’re going to do very well, and every bidder has said they want Juan Soto on the team," he said. "My understanding is they have told people Soto is staying in DC.”

There was previously a concern the Nationals would let Soto walk when he becomes a free agent. It doesn't sound like that's the case.

Soto will remain with the Nationals as long as everything goes according to plan.

Fans are certainly pleased with the news:

"You heard it from Kev first. Believe the hype. Soto is a National," one fan said.

"Been saying this to anyone who will listen: Why would the Lerners devalue their franchise by trading away one of the best players in the game? Makes no sense," said another fan. "Of course the bidders want him on the team!"

It doesn't make sense for the Nationals to move on from Soto - it devalues the franchise, at least in the short term. Bidders want him on the team.

"This makes total sense," said Matt Weyrich. "If anything, a potential sale may actually be a good thing for Soto’s extension chances. Would the Lerners want to make trading Soto the final part of their legacy? Would any new owners want to risk losing the fanbase’s good faith by letting him go?"

It sounds like Soto will be staying in D.C. for a long time.