Juan Soto Posts Heartfelt Message For Fans After Blockbuster Trade

The Juan Soto era in Washington officially ended this week with the Nationals trading Soto to the San Diego Padres. But the now-former Nats slugger is hoping to leave the team on good terms.

In a series of tweets published early this morning, Soto offered a heartfelt message to the Nationals organization and fanbase. He thanked the team for giving him the opportunity to play and considered their 2019 World Series title one of the highlights of his career.

Soto wished the Nationals fans well and thanked them for "being such a great family" to him.

Thank you to the Nationals organization for the opportunity to realize a childhood dream. I am forever grateful to my teammates and coaches, as well as the player development and training staffs.

I will always feel honored to have been a National. The accomplishment of winning the franchise’s first World Series title in 2019, and to play for such supportive fans during the last five years will never be forgotten.

To my Nats Fans: since day one I’ve always had the feeling you would have a special space in my heart but the appreciation that I have for you went over my expectations. Thank you for being such a great family to me. With Love & Gratitude...Forever Yours, Juan Soto

In five years with the Nationals, Juan Soto was a two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger. He won the batting title in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and won a Home Run Derby too.

Now he's on his way to the Padres, where he hopes to return to the playoffs and win another World Series.

