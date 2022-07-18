Juan Soto Reveals If He Wants To Be Traded From Nationals

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 21: Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals bats against the Baltimore Orioles during the seventh inning at Nationals Park on July 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

There's a lot of speculation over where and when two-time MVP slugger Juan Soto might go after he turned down the Washington Nationals' latest contract offer. But one person who hadn't weighed in until just now is Soto himself.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Soto dismissed the idea of wanting to be traded. He said that he's been a National from the beginning and doesn't envision a change.

“I've been a National since day one," Soto said. "Why would I want to change?”

That all sounds well and good, but there's still a bit of a disconnect between his words and his actions. Maybe he didn't want to be tied to the Nationals for 15 years - but you would think that he'd still be closer to a deal if he was as determined to avoid changing teams.

Now the rumors are pouring in about potential destinations ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Juan Soto made his MLB debut in 2018 and became an immediate impact player for the Washington Nationals. He finished second in the Rookie of the Year voting before leading them to a World Series win the following year.

Since 2020, Soto has emerged as one of the top sluggers in Major League Baseball. The pandemic-shortened 2020 season saw him finish fifth in the MVP voting after leading MLB in OBP, SLG and OPS.

Over the past two seasons, opposing pitchers have become practically terrified of pitching to Soto. He's led the leagues in times walked in since 2021.

Soto has now stated on the record that he wants to stay in Washington. And obviously the Nationals would like to keep Soto.

But that may not be enough to bring them together on a long-term deal.