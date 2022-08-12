Juan Soto Reveals What He Did After Nationals-Padres Trade

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 13: Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals celebrates with teammates after hitting a three run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning of game one of a doubleheader at Nationals Park on July 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Juan Soto turned down a contract offer from the Washington Nationals earlier this year — but that doesn't mean he wanted out of the organization that first signed him back in 2015.

Ultimately, the Nationals were unable to come to a contract agreement with the 23-year-old superstar and shipped him off to the San Diego Padres in a blockbuster trade before this year's deadline.

When recently asked about his immediate reaction to this trade, Soto gave a telling response.

“I cried the whole morning," he said, per Nationals insider Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post.

Soto signed with the Nationals organization as a 16-year-old international free agent in 2015. He made his Major League debut in 2018 and ended his first year with a second-place finish in Rookie of the Year voting. He spent the first five years of his MLB career in Washington, notching his two-straight All-Star selections in 2021 and 2022.

Soto, who was traded to San Diego earlier this month, won't have to wait long to return to Washington. The Dominican superstar will face off against his former team for the first time later this evening.

The first game of the Padres' away trip at Nationals Parks will begin tonight at 7:05 p.m. ET.