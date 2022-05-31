Judge Has Ruled On Case Against Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 18: Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos lines up during the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

A judge has signed off on the Arapahoe County District Attorney's motion to dismiss criminal charges against Jerry Jeudy stemming from an arrest earlier this month.

On May 12, the Denver Broncos receiver was arrested and held on charges of second degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer. Sheriff Tyler Brown said Jeudy was involved in a non-physical dispute with a woman while their infant child was present.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the court case against Jeudy is closed. However, the NFL could still reprimand the 23-year-old.

“We’ve been closely monitoring all aspects of the matter, which remains under review of the personal conduct policy," a league spokesperson told Pelissero.

After he was arrested, Jeudy spent one night in Arapahoe County jail, as Colorado law requires someone arrested in a domestic violence case to see a judge, and was later released on a $1,500 bond. Brown said Jeudy was fully cooperative following an incident which "solely involved property." The woman told a judge she didn't want charges filed against Jeudy.

"When I reviewed the evidence, I felt there was never a crime that had been committed and Jerry should never have been charged," Jeudy's attorney, Harvey Steinberg, said in a statement obtained by Pelissero.

Jeudy, drafted with the 15th pick in 2020, played 10 games during his second NFL season. He has attended Denver's voluntary offseason program.