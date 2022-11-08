Judge Makes Decision In Case Against Former UFC Star Cain Velasquez

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 17: Cain Velasquez reacts after his KO loss to Francis Ngannou of Cameroon in their heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Talking Stick Resort Arena on February 17, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

A Santa Clara County judge granted bail to Cain Velasquez at Tuesday's pre-trial hearing.

According to MMA Junkie's Nolan King, Judge Arthur Bocanegra set Velasquez's bail at $1 million. The UFC fighter has been in jail for the last eight months after getting arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Per King, the terms of Velasquez's release also include GPS monitoring, mandatory counseling and TBI/CTE outpatient treatment, a ban on any weapons, and a restraining order from alleged victims Harry Goularte, Patricia Goularte, and Paul Bender.

"If you are as devoted a husband and father, I'm confident and have to believe you will not jeopardize anything that would take you away from your son, your daughter, your family," Bocanegra said. "I hope you don't prove me wrong."

Velasquez allegedly chased Henry Goularte -- charged with molesting a young relative of Velasquez -- and shot a gun into Goularte's vehicle that struck his stepfather, Bender. He pleaded not guilty to 10 charges.

"This incident is extremely serious but appears to be isolated behavior by Mr. Velasquez," Bocanegra said. "There is also a viable heat of passion defense."

Three prior bail requests from Velasquez's attorney were denied.