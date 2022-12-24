Judge Makes Decision In Case Against Jerry Jones

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones interacts with fans during warmups before the Cowboys take on the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Earlier this year Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was hit with a lawsuit claiming he was a woman's biological father.

Alexandra Davis alleged that she was conceived during a relationship between her mother and Jerry Jones. Cynthia Davis, the woman's mom, reached a settlement for financially support from Jones - as long as they kept the details of the relationship private.

The lawsuit was eventually dropped, but it wasn't the last of the story. Earlier this week, a judge made a ruling in the case.

Here's more from the Dallas Morning News:

A judge ruled Thursday that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones must take a paternity test to establish whether he is the biological father of a 26-year-old woman who sued him earlier this year. A motion by Davis’ attorneys to subject Jones to DNA testing was filed Oct. 10, and lawyers presented their arguments during a hearing Tuesday in the 302nd District Court.

Davis is reportedly not looking for a financial settlement.