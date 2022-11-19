Judge Makes Decision On Patrick Reed's Major Lawsuit

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 12: Patrick Reed of the United States walks on the 13th green during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

On Friday, a federal judge in Florida dismissed Patrick Reed's $750 million defamation lawsuit against golf broadcaster Brandel Chamblee, the Golf Channel and several other defendants.

The judge ruled that Reed "fails to give Defendants notice of the grounds upon which each claim rests because Reed alleges 120 factual allegations, then proceeds to incorporate all 120 allegations into each and every count."

"Reed attempts to allege various defamation and civil conspiracy violations against each Defendant; causes of action which require vastly different factual allegations," judge Timothy J. Corrigan wrote, per ESPN. "The Court is dismissing Reed's Complaint without prejudice. In his amended complaint, Reed is instructed to incorporate into each count only the factual allegations that are relevant to the respective causes of action."

Reed's lawsuit claims the defendants attempted "to destroy his reputation, create hate, and a hostile work environment for him, with the intention to discredit his name and accomplishments as a young, elite, world-class golfer, and the good and caring person, husband and father of two children that he is."

Reed now has until December 16 to file an amended complaint.

Reed, 32, left the PGA Tour earlier this year to join the LIV Golf series. He has nine career victories on the PGA Tour and a win at the 2018 Masters.