Judge Makes New Decision In Case Against Alvin Kamara

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Some new information regarding Alvin Kamara's Las Vegas court case has surfaced.

The judge responsible for overseeing the case has continued the Negotiations hearing 60 days. The next court date is January 23, 2023 and the judge also set a trial date of March 1, 2023, per Saints insider Fletcher Mackel.

None of the defendants were in court today.

Kamara was arrested back in February for allegedly assaulting a man in Las Vegas prior to the 2022 Pro Bowl. Video footage of the assault was leaked by TMZ Sports earlier this week. The victim has filed a lawsuit against the Saints running back and the other members of his group involved in the incident.

Kamara has avoided any suspension or other punishment from the NFL while the court proceedings continue. That is not expected to change anytime soon.

The Saints' 2022 season will be over by the time Kamara's next court date takes place.