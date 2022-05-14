Judge Makes New Ruling In Henry Ruggs Case

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III #11 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

A new ruling has been made in the case involving former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs.

According to a report from the Associated Press, a judge ruled that prosecutors can obtain medical records about injuries that Ruggs' girlfriend, Kiara Je'nai Kilgo-Washington, suffered. Those injuries came as a result of the high speed crash that left one woman dead.

Here's more, via the Associated Press:

Attorney Peter Christiansen did not immediately respond Friday to messages about whether he'll appeal to the Nevada Supreme Court. The judge issued the ruling on Kilgo-Washington's medical files April 27. A preliminary hearing of evidence in the case against Ruggs has been delayed by postponements and legal moves by Christiansen and Ruggs' attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld. Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman on Wednesday rescheduled it for June 16.

In previous court filings, Christiansen argued that Kilgo-Washington is not charged with a crime. As such, her health information should be protected by federal and state doctor-patient confidentiality laws.

Ruggs is facing a mandatory two years in prison and possibly more than 50 years if he's convicted of driving under the influence causing death and substantial injury.