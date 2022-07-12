Judge Makes Significant Ruling In The Henry Ruggs Case

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Wide receiver Henry Ruggs III #11 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Henry Ruggs III's defense team was dealt a serious blow on Tuesday.

Despite arguments to remove blood alcohol levels as evidence in the former Raiders receiver's trial, a Las Vegas judge ruled that those tests will be permitted in court.

Ruggs is charged with multiple felonies which include DUI and reckless driving after the 12th overall pick in the 2020 draft was accused of driving over 150 MPH; causing a crash that killed a 23-year-old woman and her dog.

David Chesnoff, a lawyer for Ruggs in his case, attempted to argue that there was no probable cause for his client to undergo sobriety tests which were reportedly taken at the hospital two hours after the crash.

Police records indicate that Henry Ruggs had a blood-alcohol level of 0.16, more than twice the legal limit in the state of Nevada.

Ruggs has a preliminary hearing set for early September.

If convicted on all charges, the former Alabama standout could face up to 50 years in prison.