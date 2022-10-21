Judge Reportedly Makes Decision On Jon Gruden's Case Against NFL

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders walks on the field before a game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Late last week, the NFL made a motion to move a lawsuit brought by former head coach Jon Gruden.

A judge denied the NFL's request, which brought an appeal from the league. On Thursday night, the judge made another important decision.

According to a report from Daniel Kaplan of the Athletic, the judge "turned down the NFL’s motion to stay the case."

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk explained what the decision means:

Barring an immediate appeal of the decision to not stay the case pending the other appeal, the litigation will proceed with the discovery process. Documents and other information will be requested by Gruden. Depositions of key individuals, such as Goodell and Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, will be arranged.

Florio noted that the NFL wants to avoid the discovery phase at all costs, given what Gruden might be able to produce.

Gruden's lawsuit is also attempting to reveal the identity of the person who leaked his emails sent to former Commanders executive Bruce Allen.

An ESPN report from earlier this week hinted that Commanders owner Dan Snyder is that person - without explicitly saying so.