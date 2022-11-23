Judge Rules On Natalia Bryant's Restraining Order Request

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Natalia Bryant attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

Natalia Bryant, the 19-year-old daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, requested a restraining order against a 32-year-old named Dwayne Kemp. She went to court Monday in hopes of solving this problem.

Bryant said Kemp attempted to contact her two years ago. At that time, she was 17 years old.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Kemp was "under a delusion" that he had a romantic relationship with Bryant. However, she said they never met.

On Wednesday afternoon, TMZ provided an update on Bryant's request.

A judge has granted Bryant a temporary restraining order against Kemp.

Kemp allegedly showed up to USC and searched buildings where Bryant is taking classes this semester. He also apparently showed up to her sorority house.

Court documents show that Kemp has been convicted of at least four crimes. The police said Kemp has recently shown interest in purchasing an AK-47.

Under the current restraining order, Kemp is required to stay at least 200 yards away from Bryant as well as her school, sorority house, car, home and job.