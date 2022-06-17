JuJu Smith-Schuster Describes Difference Between Patrick Mahomes, Ben Roethlisberger

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 22: JuJu Smith-Schuster #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 22, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Steelers won 27-3. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

JuJu Smith-Schuster is getting the chance to play with another great quarterback this upcoming season.

He spent the first five years of his career with Ben Roethlisberger and now he'll get at least one with Patrick Mahomes.

He's been practicing with Mahomes over the offseason and sees one big difference between the two legendary quarterbacks.

"Ben, you know, he threw the ball, he could do pretty much, you know, all the stuff,” Smith-Schuster said (first transcribed by 247Sports). “I just feel like Pat, when it gets a scrambling part, that's where it’s like, okay, like he can throw the ball across the field, he could do this, he could do that. You just never know. So, we are always taught to just stay on the move because you just never know what you’ve got out of him.”

Mahomes is arguably the best quarterback in the league at throwing on the run due to his great arm strength and mobility. On the other hand, Roethlisberger was never considered to be a super mobile quarterback during his career.

Smith-Schuster signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs when free agency opened as the Steelers opted not to bring him back.

He currently has 3,855 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns off 323 receptions heading into this season.

If he balls out this year, there's a great chance he'll sign a multi-year contract next year when he's a free agent again.