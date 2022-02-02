JuJu Smith-Schuster Has Brutally Honest Admission On Cowboys

JuJu Smith-Schuster, a hot name in this year’s free-agent market, may have just dropped a hint about one of his preferred landing spots.

During a 7-Eleven event in Dallas on Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver indicated that he’s “most likely” heading into free agency. And when asked about the prospect of playing with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, JuJu had this to say:

“He’s a great quarterback. Catching balls from him in a facility like this, I wouldn’t mind it. …The Steelers are still working on trying to get out of the wooden locker rooms,” he said, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Smith-Schuster and Prescott, NFL ambassadors for 7-Eleven, were both present at today’s event.

While JuJu praised Prescott and took a jab at the Steelers’ facilities, it seems as though the 25-year-old wideout would’ve liked to stay put in Pittsburgh if given the opportunity.

“Honestly, it would be a blessing,” Smith-Schuster said about re-signing with the Steelers just a few weeks back, per AllSteelers.com. “I love the city; I love the fans. I love Coach Tomlin. I love the coaches and my teammates, players, everyone from the media side to the training room. It’s been unbelievable. My career here has been amazing. It would be nice to stay here and play with these guys and the same coaches. It would be nice to stay for another four years.”

Earlier this week, JuJu posted an Instagram story with the caption “It’s been real, Pitt!” — indicating his time with the Steelers has come to an end.

Prior to the 2021 season, Smith-Schuster signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Steelers. But after suffering a regular-season-ending shoulder injury, he was only able to suit up for five games.

